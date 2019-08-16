Highly-rated Newcastle youngster leaves Magpies on loan

Newcastle United have agreed to send one of their most promising attackers out on loan this summer, the ace was hoping for a chance to fight for a place this season.

League Two outfit Carlisle United have this afternoon announced the signing of highly-rated Newcastle forward Elias Sorensen on loan.

The Denmark Under-21s international joins the Cumbrians on a season-long loan deal, the 19-year-old joined Newcastle’s academy ranks three years ago after making waves in his homeland.

The ace didn’t allow a disappointing loan spell with Blackpool to stop him from making a name for himself last season, the Dane continued to play for Newcastle Under-23s and finished the season as Premier League 2’s top scorer.

Sorensen told the Chronicle yesterday that he was hoping to stay around Newcastle first-team this season:

“It’s up to the manager now, it depends what he wants me to do.”

“Personally I’d rather stay and fight for a place, but it’s up to him. If he wants me to go out on loan I’ll do that.”

Sorensen hasn’t made a competitive debut for the Magpies yet but he featured for the Tyneside club during this summer’s Premier League Asia Trophy and he looked quite promising.

Steve Bruce should be keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old this season, Sorensen looks like a natural goalscorer and it’s clear to see that he has the potential to become a first-team player in the future.

A move to Carlisle will allow the ace to get accustomed with fully-fledged professional football in England and the Magpies can reassess the star’s abilities next summer.