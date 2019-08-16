Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn feels that not signing Philippe Coutinho is not a big deal for the Gunners as he had doubts it would actually happen.

Coutinho was linked with a move to Arsenal with L’Equipe stating that the Brazilian would join the Gunners on a loan deal. However, no deal materialised and as of now, the 27-year-old remains at Camp Nou.

Winterburn feels that Coutinho not coming to the Emirates is no loss for Arsenal. Speaking to Sportingbet, the former left-back said: “I don’t consider Arsenal missing out on Coutinho as a blow because I don’t think that it was ever realistic.

“Some of the figures that were bandied about, I’ve read that the deal could be worth up to £40 million, would have been an incredible investment from Arsenal for a loan deal and something that just cannot happen.

“He’s a terrific player, I think he would enhance most squads, but I don’t see it as a missed opportunity, because I was never convinced it was an option.”

Arsenal had a pretty decent summer transfer window as they signed Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dani Ceballos. The Gunners also signed William Saliba but the Frenchman will spend the 19/20 season on loan at Saint-Etienne before joining Arsenal next summer.

As a result, Unai Emery will be pleased with the players that did arrive, and perhaps not so disappointed if Coutinho was indeed a genuine option and a deal couldn’t be done.

The Europa League runners-up began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United. They next play Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow.