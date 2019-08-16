Man United keeper in line for full international debut following call up

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeping position was a closed shop for such a long time when no one came close to ousting the legendary Shay Given from the number one role. Their current first and second choices are into their thirties so there’s a chance for someone to break through.

Burton Albion confirmed on their twitter that Kieran O’Hara had been called up for the provisional Ireland squad ahead of their next two fixtures. The keeper is currently on loan from Man United.

?? Goalkeeper @KieranOhara_ has been called up to the provisional @FAIreland squad ahead of their games against Switzerland and Bulgaria. Congratulations, Kieran! More here ? https://t.co/PHqcr8fEJC#BAFC pic.twitter.com/aJF3F2P3TD — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) August 16, 2019

He will join Darren Randolph, Kieran Westwood and Mark Travers as the goalkeeping options in the team.

Although he has yet to make his full debut for Man United, he’s thought of very highly at Old Trafford and has impressed out on loan at a few different clubs.

This year he will play at a higher level than before as he joined the League One side on a season long loan.

At this point you would still expect Randolph and Westwood to be ahead of him in the pecking order but if he impresses in training he could put himself in a good position to make his debut soon.

The squad has been assembled for games against Bulgaria and Switzerland and some names will need to be trimmed before the final squad is announced.