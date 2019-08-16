Guillem Balague has claimed that Neymar is willing to take a €15m pay cut in order to secure a second spell with former club Barcelona this summer.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a prolific stint with the Catalan giants between 2013 and 2017, scoring 105 goals in 186 games while winning a whole host of trophies.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Athletic Bilbao: Major absentee but trio of new signings get nod

He has continued to fire in the goals in Paris, with 51 in 58 outings, but it hasn’t been an entirely happy stint thus far due to injuries and ongoing speculation over his future.

According to Balague, he told BBC Sport that Neymar is ready to take a €15m-a-year pay cut down to €23m-a-year net to try and smooth over a return to the Nou Camp, although it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.

That would appear to be the biggest obstacle, as if Neymar is willing to take less money, that should make it easier to secure a deal on personal terms but it will be irrelevant if Barcelona can’t convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell.

Meanwhile, Balague also adds that Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez all want the Brazilian superstar back at Barcelona, and so it remains to be seen if the pressure they potentially exert on the club hierarchy to get a deal done could ensure that Neymar returns this summer.

The reigning La Liga champions have already signed Antoine Griezmann this summer, and so it will certainly be interesting to see how they manage to fit Neymar in too if Ernesto Valverde gets another marquee signing to bolster his attacking options.