It’s clear for everyone to see that Barcelona are desperate to re-sign Neymar this summer but they were always going to struggle to come up with the money to complete the transfer. According to reports, Coutinho has refused to be part of the deal with PSG and has decided to sign for someone else.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted to confirm that Coutinho had agreed to move to German giants Bayern Munich after the Brazilian refused to be part of the discussions with PSG.

Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Münich, here we go! Total agreement between Bayern and Barça after the Brazilian refused to be part of Neymar deal with PSG. ? #Coutinho #Bayern #Barça #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2019

This news followed a Spanish journalist taking to twitter to say that Coutinho was seen as a big part of the negotiations between Barca and PSG and his move to Bayern could scupper Neymar’s proposed move to Barcelona.

Contamos en @FCBRAC1

Operación NEYMAR para el Barça ahora mismo 16 de agosto 20.10 está TOCADA de muerte. No podemos matarla, pero está MUY jodida. La cesión de Cou afecta directamente, era una de las llaves con el PSG #mercato #frac1 pic.twitter.com/2PagR8pW0E — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 16, 2019

The Mirror has reported that Catalan radio station RAC1 believes the move to Bayern will see Coutinho initially join on loan. They also state that the potential breakdown in negotiations with PSG could see Real Madrid come back in with a fresh attempt to sign Neymar.

Time is running out for the Brazilian superstar to find a club who can afford to take him away from France. Realistically a return to Spain looks to be the only option but there’s no sign of a deal being agreed.

Coutinho should be a great fit for Bayern as they are looking for attacking reinforcements following the departures or Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery. Of course he is a different style of player but should prove to be a star in the Bundesliga.