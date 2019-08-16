Paul Pogba’s brother fuels transfer talk with warning to Man Utd amid ongoing Real Madrid speculation

Speculation over Paul Pogba’s future refuses to go away and it’s the Man Utd superstar’s brother who continues to now fan the flames.

As noted by Marca, rumours continue to link the French international with a move to the Bernabeu, with the transfer window open until September 2 in Spain.

At this stage, it’s arguably an impossible task to prise Pogba away from Old Trafford as Man Utd won’t be able to replace him until January at the earliest.

That is a major risk for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take if they were to green light an exit for their most talented player and biggest asset, as they could struggle through the first half of the season and send the wrong message about selling their best players.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a move materialises in the coming weeks, but Pogba’s brother, Mathias, has sent a warning to Man Utd in that he believes that anything could still happen before the deadline and has reiterated his brother’s desire to move on.

As noted back in June by ESPN, the 26-year-old publicly conceded that he was ready for a new challenge, and according to Mathias, that could still arrive this summer.

‘My brother is missing and I think he [Zidane] needs another midfielder,” he told El Chiringuito, as seen in the video below and as reported by the Metro. “Of course Florentino [Perez] can get him, nothing is impossible in life. I don’t think he’s worth 200 million, but now the football world is like that, Manchester are going to ask for a lot, but not 200.

“It’s a delicate situation but the player has his personal goals, if you have to leave, well, that’s it.

‘If you can’t stay and play where you are, you can stay and you’re done. I can’t assure you that he is going to stay at United. We know he wanted to move, but he’s not to blame. He’s waiting. He works hard and we’ll see what happens.

“In football you never know. Until September 2 everything can happen. My brother’s dream is to win the Champions League.”

As noted above, it’s difficult to see why Man Utd would now allow Pogba to leave, as they may instead assure him that they’ll green light an exit next year but can’t afford to lose him now with his decisive impact against Chelsea last weekend a clear example of how important he can be.

In turn, it remains to be seen what Real Madrid decide to do in the coming weeks, with Mathias seemingly still keen to leave the door open for his brother to make the move to Spain.

Mathias Pogba when asked by a fan to convince Paul to come to Real Madrid: "Friend, I'll have words with my brother but I can't do everything so you'll have to wait like the rest."pic.twitter.com/YyciQvFoWH — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) August 15, 2019