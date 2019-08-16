Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich ahead of a proposed loan move to the club, with the Brazilian now out of the club’s clash against Athletic Bilbao today due to this.

According to Yahoo Esportes, Bayern are expected to seal a loan move to Bayern in the next few hours, with the former Liverpool man having agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga outfit, with the club now needing to reach a full agreement with Barca in order to finalise the move.

And amidst this news, Coutinho will now not play against Bilbao on Friday evening due to this proposed move, news that comes from Spanish journalist Albert Roge.

???? Informa @EsportsRAC1 que Coutinho se va cedido al Bayern de Múnich. Hoy no jugará ante el Athletic #fcblive pic.twitter.com/KL0IfiMqrv — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) August 16, 2019

Coutinho has struggled dearly at the Nou Camp these past 12 months or so, and a move away from the club, albeit a temporary one, could be what the player needs in order to find his form again.

During his time with Liverpool, and his first six months at Barca, the Brazilian looked like a world-beater, however now, he seems a shadow of his former self.

It might take time for Coutinho to adapt to life in Germany should this reported loan switch end up going through, but if the Brazilian can find his feet quickly, the midfielder should be able to set the Bundesliga alight.

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s an option to make this loan move permanent included in a deal for Coutinho, and if there is, how much Bayern have the option to buy him for once his loan switch comes to an end.