‘Please sell him’ – some Barcelona fans call for club to get rid of star following disappointing performance vs Athletic Bilbao

FC Barcelona
Barcelona fans flocked to Twitter to call for the club to sell Ousmane Dembele following their 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in this season’s La Liga opener.

Barca took on Bilbao at the San Mames on Friday, with Valverde’s side looking to get their 2019/20 campaign off to a good start with a win over their Basque opponents.

However, the game didn’t quite go to plan for Valverde and Co, and they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bilbao thanks to a stunning late goal from ageing striker Aritz Aduriz.

It was a brilliant strike from Aduriz that was worthy of winning any game, and it was exactly what Bilbao deserved given their overall performance.

Barca themselves were poor, with the club seemingly lost in attack without the guile and brilliance of Lionel Messi to spur them forward.

A number of Barca’s starters put in below-par displays against Bilbao, with one of these being Ousmane Dembele, who put in a less-than-impressive performance for the Blaugrana in their season opener.

Dembele was so bad, that some fans even felt the need to take to social media to slam the Frenchman for his display on Friday, as seen below…

