Barcelona fans flocked to Twitter to call for the club to sell Ousmane Dembele following their 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in this season’s La Liga opener.

Barca took on Bilbao at the San Mames on Friday, with Valverde’s side looking to get their 2019/20 campaign off to a good start with a win over their Basque opponents.

However, the game didn’t quite go to plan for Valverde and Co, and they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bilbao thanks to a stunning late goal from ageing striker Aritz Aduriz.

It was a brilliant strike from Aduriz that was worthy of winning any game, and it was exactly what Bilbao deserved given their overall performance.

Barca themselves were poor, with the club seemingly lost in attack without the guile and brilliance of Lionel Messi to spur them forward.

A number of Barca’s starters put in below-par displays against Bilbao, with one of these being Ousmane Dembele, who put in a less-than-impressive performance for the Blaugrana in their season opener.

Dembele was so bad, that some fans even felt the need to take to social media to slam the Frenchman for his display on Friday, as seen below…

@FCBarcelona please sell Ousmane Dembélè — just BEN (@Bgben_) August 16, 2019

@FCBarcelona keep Coutinho. Sell Dembele. Buy Neymar. Drop Alba and Rakitic. And Goodluck for the season — Nutmeg king? (@Matches__Jr) August 16, 2019

Sell Dembele, use him in the Neymar deal, very useless — Nick ? (@AnlixEmpire) August 16, 2019

So annoying game. Bring Neymar back and sell Dembele don't know what you are doing. You Just spoil my evening #ValverdeOut — Danny5550 (@Danny55502) August 16, 2019

Sell Suarez and dembele asap!!! — FCB-Chicago (@CHICAGO_1996_) August 16, 2019

Sell dembele, semedo and co… — kelvins brosquets (@kelvinsmaya) August 16, 2019