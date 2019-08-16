One of Leeds United’s promising young forwards looks set to leave on loan this summer, Marcelo Bielsa must believe that the ace isn’t ready for first-team action just yet.

According to Spanish outlet COPE, Leeds United youngster Adrian Balboa is set to return to his homeland in a loan move to third-tier side Lorca FC.

The 21-year-old forward was sent out on two loan spells last season to Spanish sides Terrassa and Vilafranca.

The report highlights that the deal is close to completion with the only factor stopping the deal from going ahead already being a Spanish public holiday that took place on Thursday.

The Spaniard is yet to make a first-team appearance for Leeds and a loan seems to be the best move to continue his development.