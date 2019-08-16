Real Madrid fans flocked to Twitter this evening to express their delight at seeing James Rodriguez’s inclusion in their squad to take on Celta Vigo this weekend.

Zidane’s side kick off their 2019/20 La Liga campaign with a trip to the Balaidos to take on Fran Escriba’s side on Saturday, and the Spanish giants have named a very strong to squad to take on Iago Aspas and Co.

Stars like Isco, Modric, Kroos, Benzema and Jovic have all been selected for a place in Zidane’s squad for tomorrow’s clash.

Both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have also been included in the Frenchman’s squad, with summer signing Eden Hazard being left out due to an injury he’s picked up, something that was confirmed by the club’s official site earlier today.

And it’s the Colombian’s inclusion that has a lot of the club’s fans jumping for joy, with some even taking to social media today to express their delight at the sight of Rodriguez being included in their squad for Celta Vigo.

A lot of rumours have been circulating regarding Rodriguez’s future with the club this summer, however given his inclusion in this squad, it seems as if the midfielder could be at Real to stay for the season ahead.

Even if he does end up leaving, that still hasn’t seemed to prevent Real fans from having a smile on their faces at the sight of his name on their squad sheet to tale on Celta this Saturday…

JAMES get In!!! — Alex???? (@MadridistaGuy43) August 16, 2019

Yeah James is back finally !!!!!! — Smit (@SmitDesai143) August 16, 2019

James??? — Skai Rodriguez ?? (@Godson_Skai) August 16, 2019

Finally James ? — Farshad (@farshadabu1) August 16, 2019