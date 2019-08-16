Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the media on Friday ahead of his side’s clash with Wolves and discussed Alexis Sanchez’s future.

The Red Devils got off to a winning start in the Premier League last weekend with a 4-0 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will hope to see his side build on that and overcome some poor recent results away at Wolves to build some early momentum in their campaign.

Sanchez will miss out as he’s not yet fully fit, but the Norwegian tactician has insisted that the 30-year-old could still be a vital part of his plans moving forward.

As noted by the Mirror, speculation has been rife over the Chilean international’s future, but Solskjaer has done his part to dismiss talk of an exit and has revealed his stance on the matter.

“Alexis is such a professional. He comes in working every single day, really hard. He wants to be part of this,” he told reporters, as noted by Sky Sports.

“These stories that he’s been put in the reserves – of course he hasn’t. He’s part of our squad and he’s a very good player. He’s a few weeks behind the rest but he’s very close to being part of it.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club. He’s quality.”

That would seemingly clear up any rumours over Sanchez, while Solskjaer also went on to not only praise summer signing Harry Maguire for the impact he’s already having in the backline, but he also tipped Fred to enjoy a much more productive campaign.

"The good teams I've played in always had a strong base with a settled backline," says Ole. "We hope to provide that for our attackers and midfielders and Fred, of course, we believe that he's going to have a big season."

The 26-year-old made 25 appearances in his first season in England last year, and having had time to now settle, acclimatise and adjust his game to suit the demands of the Premier League, more will rightly be expected from him.

Similarly to Sanchez, given the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera this summer, Solskjaer will have no choice but to depend more heavily on the pair as they will have the chance to secure more prominent roles and regular playing time to help fill the voids left behind by that duo.