Barcelona fans will be excited to see that the club are continuing their efforts to sign this superstar, the Blaugrana could be unstoppable next season with this attacker.

According to Spanish television outlet El Chiringuito, a delegation of Barcelona officials will travel to Paris on Monday to hold further talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of Neymar.

Spanish journalist Marcal Lorente revealed earlier this week that director of football and club legend Eric Abidal was part of a group of officials that held talks with PSG on Tuesday.

The retired France international was joined by the club’s technical secretary Javier Bordas and adviser Andre Cury.

The Brazilian superstar has been very public with his desire to leave PSG this summer and return to Barcelona, the trick attacker was sensational during his four-year spell with the Catalan giants.

Neymar’s signature could catapult the Blaugrana to establishing themselves as the world’s most dominant force once again.

The Camp Nou outfit haven’t won the Champions League since the 2014/15 season – in that same period rivals Real Madrid made history in the competition.

With an attack consisting of superstars Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Neymar – Ernesto Valverde’s side will be expected to blow away every other side in Europe with their frightening attack.

Despite his difficult time in France, Neymar is firmly one of the best players in the world and the 27-year-old will be looking to compete for a Ballon d’Or in the coming years if returns to Barca.

Brazil manager Tite also confirmed that Neymar was in negotiations to leave:

?? TITE, sobre NEYMAR: "Me dijo que ESTABA TRANQUILO. Hay una NEGOCIACIÓN en CURSO y espera que el PSG SOLUCIONE la situación" pic.twitter.com/ZXJf8oX7ru — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 16, 2019