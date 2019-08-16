Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that both Antonio Rudiger and Willian could feature against Leicester City this weekend.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Blues, as after losing 4-0 away at Man Utd in their first game of the Premier League campaign, they suffered a defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in midweek.

There were positive signs for Lampard in that second outing though, and he’ll hope to see more of that from his side when they take on Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

However, he’ll be delighted if he can add more experience and quality to the options at his disposal, and he could be able to do just that according to his latest update on his injured stars.

As seen in the tweet below from the club at his press conference on Friday afternoon, Lampard revealed that both Rudiger and Willian could feature against the Foxes, handing him a boost both in defence and attack to help shore things up and offer a different dynamic in the final third.

In turn, it will be a huge boost for him to see them in contention and pushing for a starting berth, while he added that Callum Hudson-Odoi is continuing to edge closer to a comeback from a ruptured Achilles that he suffered last season.

His return will undoubtedly be a little further off though, and so for now the focus will be on whether or not Rudiger and Willian return in time for the weekend, or if Lampard believes that they could do with an extended period out of the side to fully recover.

He has plenty of options regardless, and based on his side’s performance against Liverpool, he’ll hope to not have to make too many tweaks to his line-up and system anyway.