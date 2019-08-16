Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has taken to social media to support England teammate Tammy Abraham after the Chelsea ace was subjected to racist abuse.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was subjected to racist abuse after his penalty miss in Wednesday evening’s UEFA Super Cup defeat against Liverpool.

The Sun revealed that the 21-year-old received death threats after the game.

Kick It Out released a statement condemning the actions of some fans towards Abraham, The Sun also revealed that a Chelsea spokesperson branded the abuse as ‘abhorrent’ and ‘disgusting’.

Lingard sent this classy message to the forward after United teammate Marcus Rashford also showed his support to the England international.

Check out the post below:

Head up brother stand strong stand proud ? pic.twitter.com/FlJ52Nqj8n — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 15, 2019

It’s truly disgusting that Abraham has had to face such a mountain of racial abuse after a genuine mistake that could’ve happened to any player during the shootout.

We hope that the relevant bodies are working to put stricter punishments in place for those who direct racial abuse towards footballers online.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has shed light on the serious issues that players of BAME backgrounds faced in the past year.