Video: Aduriz scores sublime scissor-kick goal for Bilbao to hand Barcelona defeat in La Liga opener

Aritz Aduriz showed that age is just a number today, as the Spaniard bagged a stunning scissor-kick to hand Bilbao the lead against Barcelona on the opening day of La Liga.

With the game tied at 0-0, Aduriz, who just come on a sub, scored the opening goal of the game with a stunning strike that any player on the pitch would be proud to score.

It was a brilliant hit from the 38-year-old, who has condemned Barca to just their fifth league defeat since the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Pick that one out!