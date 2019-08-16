Video: Dembele shows why Man United should’ve sealed summer transfer for him as ace bags brace for Lyon vs Angers

Moussa Dembele continued his fine start to the season this evening, as he bagged a brace for Lyon during their rout against Angers in Ligue 1.

Dembele, who scored in Lyon’s league opener against Monaco last week, kept up his fine start to the 2019/20 campaign, as the Frenchman bagged another two goals tonight, which can be seen below.

Man United were linked with a move for the forward this summer as per the Mirror, with journalist Manu Lonjon also stating earlier this month that United had in fact made a bid for the striker.

Offre anglaise pour M Dembele ( OL ) ! Ce serait Manu Utd ! — Manu ???? (@ManuLonjon) August 6, 2019

And given how he’s started this season, the Red Devils are probably a bit angry that their reported pursuit of the player didn’t materialise in a move to Old Trafford for the former Fulham man.