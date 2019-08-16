Menu

Video: ‘Wish I didn’t see this’ – These Liverpool fans react to Lonergan’s blunder for Leeds in the past

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some Liverpool fans aren’t confident in Andy Lonergan after a Leeds fan took to social media to show this error from the goalkeeper less than two years ago.

One Leeds fan has taken to Twitter to show this mistake from Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, the ace is expected to make his debut between the sticks against Southampton after injuries to both Alisson and Adrian.

The clip shows Lonergan dropping a routine catch for Leeds which allowed former Brentford and current Brighton star Neal Maupay to put the ball into the back of the net.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have signed the 35-year-old to a one-year deal as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

Here’s the bizarre moment Adrian was injured by a Liverpool fan during Wednesday evening’s celebrations.

Take a look at the veteran stopper’s blunder below:

Check out some reaction to Lonergan’s past mistake from Liverpool fans:

It seems a bit harsh that one fan has decided to dig out Lonergan in what is arguably the biggest moment in his career, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the stopper is up to scratch against Southampton this weekend.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Andy Lonergan Jurgen Klopp