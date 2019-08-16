Zinedine Zidane’s latest comments on transfers seem to be a massive boost for Manchester United, the Frenchman has realised a move for superstar Pogba is unlikely.

According to Mirror Football, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has poured cold water on a potential move for Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba by insisting that he must “respect that” the midfielder is a Red Devils player.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital this summer, talk of an exit was sent into overdrive when the Frenchman told reporters that it was ‘time for a new challenge’, as per the Guardian.

It’s surprising to see that Madrid were still linked with a swoop for Pogba following their mammoth spending spree this summer.

Zidane has brought the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao to the Bernabeu this summer in a major overhaul of Madrid’s squad.

With a move for Pogba seeming increasingly unlikely, Los Blancos could look to other targets to boost their squad before the Spanish transfer window closes in early September.

Here’s what Zidane had to say on a move for Pogba:

“Paul (Pogba) is a player for Manchester United and we have to respect that. Here we are thinking about the game tomorrow.”

The French football icon also had his say on rumours linking wantaway PSG star Neymar to a move to the La Liga giants:

“Neymar is not a Real Madrid player. I have just said the important thing is the people that are here.”

Zidane is tasked with answering fans’ concerns over his side by ensuring a comfortable victory in Madrid’s season opener against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Question marks have been raised over Zidane’s hopes of returning Madrid to the top after the side’s disappointing pre-season form.