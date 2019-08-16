Zinedine Zidane in remarkable u-turn as he welcomes superstar back into the squad

He may not have had much choice in this matter when you consider Gareth Bale refused to leave the club this summer, but it looks like Zidane is ready to welcome the Welsh superstar back into his squad.

According to L’Equipe via The Independent, Zidane commented that the dynamics surrounding Bale had changed and he was now ready to rely on him as part of his first team squad.

This comes as quite the contrast to comments he made last month about Bale leaving. As reported by the BBC Zidane had said: “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team. I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done”

It seemed pretty clear that Zidane thought Bale would be on his way out, as a result the Welshman missed a lot of Real’s pre season games.

The plan to include him again seems like an absolute no-brainer but Zidane would’ve had to swallow his pride to publicly admit it.

They’ve been pretty awful this pre-season and you can’t just ignore an absolute star in your squad because you want him to go.

It’s easy to forget what an outstanding impact Bale has had since moving to Spain.

He’s scored vital goals in two Champions League finals and also an amazing winner in a Copa Del Rey win over Barcelona.

He’s scored 78 goals and provided 44 assists in 155 La Liga games for Real Madrid and will now be looking to add to that this season.