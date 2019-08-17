Arsenal summer signing William Saliba will be sidelined for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery, with the Gunners in agreement over the procedure.

As noted by Sky Sports, Arsenal were said to have splashed out £27m on the 18-year-old this summer, but sent him back to Saint Etienne on a season-long loan deal.

It ultimately made sense in terms of allowing him more time to gain experience and regular minutes rather than face a scrap for a starting place in north London and perhaps spend significant time sitting on the bench.

Unai Emery green lit the move despite seeing his side struggle defensively last season, as they conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

Nevertheless, David Luiz was signed on deadline day to give them a more immediate solution, while Saliba will be seen as the long-term solution should he continue to impress in France.

The talented youngster won’t be able to over the next few weeks though, with GFFN noting in their tweet below that he has been ruled out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on an adductor muscle injury.

It’s added that Arsenal gave their consent to the procedure taking place, and they will now undoubtedly monitor his recovery and rehabilitation with a keen eye on a return date to see him make a full comeback and get minutes under his belt in the second half of the campaign.

It is a blow for Saliba, but it’s one that he’ll hope won’t take longer than expected to recover from as he’ll be itching to make his case to get a chance at Arsenal next season rather than having to be potentially shipped out on loan again next summer.