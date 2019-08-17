Antoine Griezmann could be set to change his Barcelona shirt number just month after arrival

Antoine Griezmann could reportedly change his Barcelona shirt number this month if Philippe Coutinho seals his exit to join Bayern Munich.

As noted by Barca’s official site last month, the 28-year-old arrived in a €120m move from Atletico Madrid, while it was also confirmed by the Catalan giants that he would the wear the No.17 shirt.

It didn’t bring him much luck on Friday night as the defending La Liga champions fell to a defeat in their first game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, with Griezmann still showing signs of needing to settle and adjust to the system and style of play to really showcase his best form.

However, there could be a significant change the next time he takes to the pitch in a Barcelona jersey, with the Spanish giants next in action when they host Real Betis at the Nou Camp on August 25.

As noted by BBC Sport, Coutinho is on the verge of leaving the club to join Bayern on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, and it appears as though the Brazilian’s exit could now lead to Griezmann changing his shirt number and claiming the vacant No.7 left behind by Coutinho.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the French international could get the shirt number that he wore at Atleti should his current teammate move on, as it’s noted that league regulations note that even though he’s already played a game with the No.17 shirt, he can still request to change it while the transfer market is still open.

Given the window doesn’t close until September 2 and with Coutinho seemingly on the cusp of joining Bayern, it would appear as though they will have plenty of time to get things done and allow Griezmann to take on the new shirt number and try to inspire Barcelona to more success this season.

Time will tell though if that request is made or if he is content to stick with the same number moving forward while leaving it open for another potential signing.