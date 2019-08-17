Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has backed Philippe Coutinho to settle at the club after his struggles at Barcelona.

The La Liga giants have agreed terms with the Bundesliga champions on a season-long loan with an option to buy him permanently next summer, as per the club’s site. Coutinho struggled to find consistency at Barcelona since joining the club last January. He scored 21 goals and 10 assists in 76 appearances across all competitions.

Bayern were in dire need of some wingers following the departures of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez. They signed Ivan Perisic on loan before getting Coutinho.

After scoring a brace in the Bavarian club’s Bundesliga opener against Hertha Berlin, Lewandowski spoke about the former Liverpool man. As quoted by Goal, the Polish international said: “I don’t think he’ll need that much time to adapt to our system and ideas. I think he’s the sort of player that can settle in without many problems.”

Coutinho had a pretty inconsistent 18/19 season at Camp Nou, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. However, given that he had some moments of brilliance that season and a good Copa America with Brazil, there’s no doubt that Coutinho is a massive addition to Bayern’s squad.

Barcelona already have the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele so it would’ve been very difficult for the Brazilian to find regular game time. However, he’ll certainly play a lot more first-team football at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern began their 19/20 season with a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin at home and next play Schalke at the Veltins-Arena.