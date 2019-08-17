Some Arsenal fans couldn’t believe Bernd Leno’s stunning save against Burnley, the German kept out a point-blank header from Ashley Barnes.
During Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Burnley, Bernd Leno was called into action to deny Sean Dyche’s side from taking control in the game.
The Germany international made a sensational stop to deny Ashley Barnes’ close-range header, it was later ruled that the forward was offside but this was still a cracking save from Leno.
Check out the Germany international’s stop below:
Incredible reaction save by Leno this. (it was flagged for offside later though) pic.twitter.com/t7jttfLdlK
— out of context mustafi ? ? ? (@Abhimeyang) August 17, 2019
Here’s some reaction to the star’s save:
Leno has better reflexes than Jackie Chan
— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 17, 2019
Leno with a sublime save. #COYG
— Simon C. Joshua (@SimonCJoshua1) August 17, 2019
YO THAT LENO REFLEX SAVE IS WILD #ARSBUR
— moise kean fan acc (@mozarros1) August 17, 2019
It’s off bt nice save leno
— BILLYOH7 (@billyoh77) August 17, 2019
Incredible save from Leno! ? Really enjoy watching him keep.
— Justin Toerien (@JustinT_SA) August 17, 2019
Still… What a save ? #leno #ARSBUR
— Sverrir Einarsson (@egersverrir) August 17, 2019
Brilliant save by leno regardless offside ball ???
— qibæ (@naqifu) August 17, 2019
Save of the season… offside or not.
Pope was also brilliant.
— Max n whiteley (@Maxnwhiteley2) August 17, 2019
Leno still has some work to do before putting himself in the mix alongside Liverpool’s Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson, but the 27-year-old still holds his own with the rest of the top six stoppers.