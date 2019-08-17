Some Arsenal fans couldn’t believe Bernd Leno’s stunning save against Burnley, the German kept out a point-blank header from Ashley Barnes.

During Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Burnley, Bernd Leno was called into action to deny Sean Dyche’s side from taking control in the game.

The Germany international made a sensational stop to deny Ashley Barnes’ close-range header, it was later ruled that the forward was offside but this was still a cracking save from Leno.

Check out the Germany international’s stop below:

Incredible reaction save by Leno this. (it was flagged for offside later though) pic.twitter.com/t7jttfLdlK — out of context mustafi ? ? ? (@Abhimeyang) August 17, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the star’s save:

Leno has better reflexes than Jackie Chan — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 17, 2019

Leno with a sublime save. #COYG — Simon C. Joshua (@SimonCJoshua1) August 17, 2019

YO THAT LENO REFLEX SAVE IS WILD #ARSBUR — moise kean fan acc (@mozarros1) August 17, 2019

It’s off bt nice save leno — BILLYOH7 (@billyoh77) August 17, 2019

Incredible save from Leno! ? Really enjoy watching him keep. — Justin Toerien (@JustinT_SA) August 17, 2019

Brilliant save by leno regardless offside ball ??? — qibæ (@naqifu) August 17, 2019

Save of the season… offside or not. Pope was also brilliant. — Max n whiteley (@Maxnwhiteley2) August 17, 2019

Leno still has some work to do before putting himself in the mix alongside Liverpool’s Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson, but the 27-year-old still holds his own with the rest of the top six stoppers.