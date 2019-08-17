Menu

‘Better reflexes than Jackie Chan’ – These Arsenal fans react to Bernd Leno’s ‘sublime’ reaction save vs Burnley

Some Arsenal fans couldn’t believe Bernd Leno’s stunning save against Burnley, the German kept out a point-blank header from Ashley Barnes.

During Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Burnley, Bernd Leno was called into action to deny Sean Dyche’s side from taking control in the game.

The Germany international made a sensational stop to deny Ashley Barnes’ close-range header, it was later ruled that the forward was offside but this was still a cracking save from Leno.

Check out the Germany international’s stop below:

Here’s some reaction to the star’s save:

Leno still has some work to do before putting himself in the mix alongside Liverpool’s Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson, but the 27-year-old still holds his own with the rest of the top six stoppers.

