Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Burnley: Injury boost for Emery, debut for summer signing

Arsenal host Burnley at the Emirates in the early kick-off on Saturday looking to make it two wins in two to start the new Premier League campaign.

The Gunners picked up a 1-0 win over Newcastle Utd last weekend thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike, and they’ll be desperate to build some early momentum and follow that up.

There are changes to Unai Emery’s starting line-up, with summer signings David Luiz and Dani Ceballos getting the nod this time round, while Alexandre Lacazette is back after sitting on the bench last time out as he continued his recovery from injury.

In turn, it’s a strong XI from the Arsenal boss, albeit another summer signing in the former of Nicolas Pepe is left on the bench again as he continues to settle in north London.

Nevertheless, Emery will feel confident he has enough in attack to cause Burnley problems, with Lacazette and Aubameyang back together after forming such a prolific partnership last season.

Luiz will hope to add a bit more steeliness at the back alongside Sokratis, while Ceballos will hope to impress and add a new dynamic in midfield after getting his first taste of Premier League football last weekend.