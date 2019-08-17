Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Huge injury boost for Klopp, makes three changes

Liverpool face Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday hoping to make it two wins in two to start the new Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saw off Norwich City last time out in a 4-1 win at Anfield, while they lifted the UEFA Super Cup in midweek after a penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea.

In turn, spirits will be high as they look to continue their winning ways and put the pressure on Man City to respond in their clash against Tottenham in the evening kick-off.

It hasn’t been easy for the Merseyside giants though as they lost Alisson to injury in that opener against Norwich, while Adrian emerged as an injury doubt after suffering an ankle knock when a fan invaded the pitch in Istanbul and clattered into him.

Fortunately though there was good news for Liverpool fans on Saturday as the club confirmed that the Spanish shot-stopper had recovered in time and was named in the starting XI against the Saints.

Had he not returned in time, Klopp may well have been looking at his third-string options including veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

It’s business as usual up front with the preferred attacking trident restored in Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while Joel Matip gets the nod alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence.

There’s three changes in total from Klopp for this outing, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Firmino coming back into the XI as the Reds will hope to pick up three points at Southampton, just as they did last season.