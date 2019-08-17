Deal agreed: Celtic set to sign striker on two year deal

Celtic fans have been desperate for Neil Lennon to add new signings to the squad but this might not be what they had in mind. They have shown they are fine going forward but according to reports Neil Lennon is set to add another striker to his squad.

According to The Daily Record, former Southampton forward Jonathan Afolabi has agreed a two year deal with Celtic and was in attendance to watch them scrape past Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup today.

Neil Lennon didn’t sound sure if he had signed the player for the development squad or for the first team. He said: “He’s on the cusp, so he’ll come in and train with us and we’ll get a good look at him in the next couple of weeks. Then we’ll decide what we want to do with him in terms of where his progression is”

Afolabi didn’t actually appear in any competitive first team games for Southampton but he has played for the Republic of Ireland U19 squad and seems to be highly rated.

Celtic tend to play one up front and already have Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Bayo to play there so it looks unlikely that he would play much this season.

They desperately need to strengthen in defence with Boli Bolingoli Mbombo not looking good enough to replace Kieran Tierney and Callum McGregor having to fill in at left back during the week.

Celtic fans will certainly be hoping for more signings before the window closes.