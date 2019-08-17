Deal completed: Bayern secure transfer of highly rated Celtic starlet

It’s becoming increasingly common to see Europe’s truly elite clubs signing large amounts of youngsters in the hope a few of them eventually make it. Celtic are the latest club to suffer as Bayern Munich take one of their brightest prospects.

The BBC confirmed that the German giants have completed the signing of Celtic’s teenage star liam Morrison.

The young defender had been part of Celtic’s pre-season tour this season but elected to move to Germany after choosing not to sign a professional contract with Neil Lennon’s side.

It’s a further blow for Celtic in a poor week that saw them knocked out of the Champions League by Romanian side Cluj.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for Celtic to sign quality players due to finances and wage demands so developing stars through their youth system has been vital for them recently.

Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and James Forrest are the most notable names to break through in recent years.

Morrison looks likely to join up with Bayern’s youth team at this point and it will be interesting to see if he gets any chances with the first team over the next few years.

He’s featured for Scotland at various youth levels and was a key member of Celtic’s youth teams.