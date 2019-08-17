Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that his squad isn’t settled yet as the transfer window remains open around Europe for a little longer.

The Argentine tactician saw his side toil in their Premier League opener last weekend as they eventually saw off newly-promoted Aston Villa to secure a 3-1 win.

That should be a confidence boost for all concerned, although while Danny Rose perhaps should have done better for Villa’s opening goal, Christian Eriksen was left on the bench before coming on in the second half to change the game.

Both players remain vital for Spurs despite the arrivals of Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso this summer, as Pochettino will want quality depth available in all departments in order to be able to launch a sustained bid for major trophies this season.

However, as noted by The Sun, there are still fears over Rose and Eriksen as the transfer window is still open for most European clubs to do business, and Pochettino is desperate to get to September 2 for the deadline to pass so he can settle his squad and get them focused on the season ahead and do without transfer speculation.

“The team is still not settled how I expected it to be,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “We are still working on trying to make sure it is finished come September 2 when the other windows close.

“That will be the moment to have a big conversation with the whole squad about the season ahead.

“Like we can change our minds, a player can change his — so we will have to wait to see what happens between now and September 2. It is not in my hands if something happens or not. We need to wait and hope there are not too many changes or not too many problems for us.”

Time will tell if it works out for Tottenham, but based on his comments above, it seems pretty clear that Pochettino hopes Rose and Eriksen stay, but he’s fully aware that the situation can develop quickly before the deadline.