Is Manchester United’s Haphazard Transfer Approach going to be Their Downfall this Season?

The transfer window has shut and, once again, people are left dumbstruck by Manchester United’s seemingly unstructured approach to proceedings.

The Red Devils brought in two defenders and a winger, but lost a striker and were unable to get a replacement in while also failing to strengthen the midfield. This has led to question marks as to whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be able to compete this season.

Since Ed Woodward was appointed executive vice-chairman at Old Trafford in 2012, there seems to have been no long term plan as to the shape of the team or the philosophy. Under Louis Van Gaal, a number of technical players such as Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial were brought in.

Then when Jose Mourinho was appointed manager, the Portuguese eyed up more powerful additions such as Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Nemanja Matic and changed the team’s approach again. Now Solskjaer wants to bring back a more attacking philosophy and needs players who can help with that.

There is no denying that United made some shrewd additions over the summer. Harry Maguire will tighten up a defence which conceded a whopping 54 goals last time out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has come in at right-back – a position in which United have desperately needed quality in recent times.

Daniel James from Swansea City may turn out to be a great addition as well, but the 21-year-old is early in his development and could need some time to adjust to the pressures of the top flight, although he did score on his Premier League debut.

Woodward has the final say on transfers at Old Trafford, but other clubs such as Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have an extensive scouting network that scours the market to find players who suit the style while also not breaking the bank.

They take into account the opinions of numerous experts before making a decision on players and have a strong understanding of which areas they need to prioritise strengthening. This is a strategy which is applied across various industries to good effect.

For instance, CanadaCasino.net scours the internet for the best online casino promotions and games. This helps players find exactly what they are looking for. The same can be said for comparison websites like Skyscanner, which assist holidaymakers in booking flights.Having such a synchronised strategy allows clubs such as Everton and Spurs to grow in the long-term, whereas United are stuck with a squad that is ill-suited to their needs and contains players on large contracts that barely play. For United to have a more structured approach to their business, it would help for them to stick to the same manager for a number of seasons.

If Solskjaer keeps his position in the hot seat, Woodward will know that he needs to seek out players who adhere to the Norwegian’s attacking philosophy. Young players who can grow with Solskjaer’s team are ideal. The likes of Marcus Rashford, James, and Wan-Bissaka could end up being core players over the next few years. Other youngsters with a similar sort of drive would be useful additions.

Up next: a trip to face Wolves in the @PremierLeague. Let’s build on our opening-day victory ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PbddiGRLSS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2019

It remains to be seen whether United have done enough in the transfer market to compete in the Premier League this season. If they end up ruing the fact that they didn’t sign a new striker or strengthen in midfield, calls for a change to the general approach and for Woodward to give the job to someone else will grow louder.