‘It is abysmal’ and ‘you love to see it’ – These Chelsea fans troll Arsenal after poor defending from David Luiz

Arsenal were minutes away from heading into the half-time interval 1-0 up against Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday, but Ashley Barnes had other ideas.

As seen in the video below, the in-form striker managed to direct his effort into the back of the net as a VAR check showed that he was onside.

SEE MORE: Video: Alexandre Lacazette breaks deadlock for Arsenal with brilliant individual effort

However, it was the build-up to the goal that sparked a reaction from Chelsea fans, as they noticed David Luiz’s poor marking which ultimately led to Barnes finding himself in space in the box to have time to control the ball and apply the finish.

It is poor from Luiz in truth as he gets dragged across while ball watching and completely loses Barnes behind him, although it could be argued that Matteo Guendouzi should do better too in terms of being alert to the danger and picking the man up.

That was conveniently ignored by these Chelsea fans though, as they trolled Arsenal and their former defensive ace as it remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners can re-take the lead and make it back-to-back wins to start the Premier League season, or if they drop their first points of the campaign.

If they are to secure all three points, they’ll need to defend better than this against the threat that Burnley pose, particularly on the counter attack and with their movement in the box.

But I thought David Luiz was supposed to strengthen your defence? It is abysmal loooooool you love to see it — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 17, 2019

David Luiz not marking his man ????? — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) August 17, 2019

David Luiz at fault for Burnley’s goal in his first start pic.twitter.com/PwDmqF0kki — Lampard’s Chelsea (@BringBackKalas) August 17, 2019

Arsenal fans… welcome to the David Luiz show pic.twitter.com/Bqx3zmJKki — Kepaed (@Kepaed) August 17, 2019

David Luiz took a nap and Burnley equalised. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) August 17, 2019

And David luiz with his usual mistakes leading to a goal ?? — Lampardirect (@rafwinger) August 17, 2019

Welcome to the world David Luiz ? — Prakash G (@PrakashG_CB) August 17, 2019