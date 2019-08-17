Menu

“Like going from Jennifer Aniston to Susan Boyle” – These Celtic fans react to Celtic’s awful week by slating Neil Lennon

There’s no doubt that Celtic have had a pretty awful week. They crashed out of the Champions League after a gome defeat to Romanian side Cluj, lost one of their star youngsters to Bayern Munich and needed extra time to scrape past Championship side Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup this afternoon.

Neil Lennon was always going to be a risky choice to replace Brendan Rodgers and his appointment had the whiff of the cheap and easy way out for the board.

He was fairly unpopular at Hibs and it looks like his former Legendary status at Parkhead isn’t enough to see the fans get behind him.

These fans took to twitter to express their dismay at the prospect of Neil Lennon continuing in the job:

 

Celtic started the season in brilliant form but not being able to beat Dunfermline in normal time at home won’t improve the fans spirits after a terrible week.

Rangers have vastly improved and look set to reclaim the league title this season if Celtic don’t act and improve their squad over the next couple of weeks.

