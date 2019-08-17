There’s no doubt that Celtic have had a pretty awful week. They crashed out of the Champions League after a gome defeat to Romanian side Cluj, lost one of their star youngsters to Bayern Munich and needed extra time to scrape past Championship side Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup this afternoon.

Neil Lennon was always going to be a risky choice to replace Brendan Rodgers and his appointment had the whiff of the cheap and easy way out for the board.

He was fairly unpopular at Hibs and it looks like his former Legendary status at Parkhead isn’t enough to see the fans get behind him.

These fans took to twitter to express their dismay at the prospect of Neil Lennon continuing in the job:

I love Neil lennon and I was excited to see him back but jesus christ he’s made the team fall apart@CelticFC get him out whilst we can — *insert name* (@WutWhoAreU) August 17, 2019

Thank God we have Neil Lennon, how would we have managed against Dunfermline otherwise. We were fucking honking, job done is not a measure of success. — Sean Hamilton (@seanhammy85) August 17, 2019

We are a shambles, Lennon is not up to the job never was we are going backwards, we had Brendan Rodgers a tactical genius now we have Neil Lennon, board are a joke as well, we will beat ourselves for 10 in a row x — Hammygx Carry on My Brave and Gallant Comrades x (@JohnHam09066708) August 17, 2019

Announce Neil Lennon fucking right off — Olivia Cardosi (@OliviaCardosi) August 17, 2019

Gawn from Brendan Rodgers to Neil Lennon is like gawn from Jennifer Anniston in her prime to Susan Boyle??? — King Kamara (@BenRFC3) August 17, 2019

Celtic started the season in brilliant form but not being able to beat Dunfermline in normal time at home won’t improve the fans spirits after a terrible week.

Rangers have vastly improved and look set to reclaim the league title this season if Celtic don’t act and improve their squad over the next couple of weeks.