Liverpool offer their star man a new contract worth £22.4m a year to ward off Real Madrid interest

Footballer’s salaries are always a big talking point as the whole debate about supply and demand questions if they deserve to be paid such ridiculous amounts. One thing is for sure – if Alexis Sanchez earns more than £400k a week then Mo Salah absolutely deserves to as well.

According to The Sun, Liverpool are preparing to offer Salah a new contract worth £430k a week (£22.4m a year) in an attempt to keep him at the club amidst interest from Real Madrid.

The report does also state that Alexis Sanchez earns a similar amount at Man United and there’s no debate to be had over who would deserve that wage more. They go on to say that Salah did sign an extension last Summer but Liverpool are still keen to get him tied down to a new deal.

Salah has been utterly sensational for Liverpool since he joined from Roma in 2017. Over the past two seasons he’s scored 71 goals in all competitions and has been vital to the team that won the Champions League and came close to winning the Premier League last season.

Chelsea fans must be kicking themselves that Salah isn’t the only world class player they undervalued and let go in recent years. Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne have also gone on to be superstars in world football since leaving Stamford Bridge.

Although the Spanish transfer window is still open there’s no suggestion at this point that Real Madrid would be looking to try and sign him this summer.

He’s so important to Jurgen Klopp and the way he wants the team to play that it’s hard to see Liverpool being willing to let him go anytime soon.