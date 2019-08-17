Some Real Madrid fans have reacted angrily to Zinedine Zidane’s starting lineup for Los Blancos’ season opener against Celta Vigo this afternoon.

Despite Real Madrid’s massive summer spending spree Zinedine Zidane has opted for a lineup similar to the one that he often used in his first spell as Los Blancos boss.

The biggest news is that Zidane’s one-time castaway Gareth Bale starts for the La Liga giants, the Welshman will be looking to make his manager eat his words with a stellar performance.

Madrid start their La Liga campaign with a visit to Celta Vigo and they’ll be hoping to start off their season with a comfortable win – unlike rivals Barcelona who were stunned by Athletic Bilbao last night.

Summer signings Eder Militao and Luka Jovic start on the bench, superstar James Rodriguez is also an option – the Columbian looks set to be in the first-team for the season despite being heavily linked to an exit this summer.

Check out Madrid’s lineup for their season opener below:

?This is your starting XI for our first league match of the season!#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Awx5CRuogS — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) August 17, 2019

Some fans have blasted the inclusion of forward Karim Benzema, this is surprising considering that the Frenchman was one of the only top performers for the side in their underwhelming previous campaign.

Take a look at some reaction to the starting eleven below:

Benzema pftttt?.. I think jovic will be better — Alfath (@alfath05862613) August 17, 2019

The same line-up as last season..who would have thought ???????????? — Mads Pedersen (@Pede2704) August 17, 2019

Not one summer signing in the starting lineup. The revolution is here. ? — ØISTHEFUTURE (@KunUtkarsh) August 17, 2019

Kroos, Marcelo, Benzema – we’ve already lost the match. ?? — Thulisa Kanzi (@ThulisaKanzi) August 17, 2019

Sell benzema — Revan ??????? (@Revanite72) August 17, 2019

BENZEMA OUT , JOVIC in . JOVIC to score again and again ???? — ___ BOBBI ?? (@bobbibertt) August 17, 2019

Spend 300mil to play with the same old team ? — SAHAL MEHTA (@sahalmehta) August 17, 2019

Zidane went from Bale should go asap to starting him really fast. — nancy? (@iscoballer) August 17, 2019

Madrid will be expected to win comfortably and for Zidane’s sake hopefully they do, questions have been asked of the French football icon after a disappointing pre-season run with the side.