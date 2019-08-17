Menu

‘Sell him’ and ‘€300m to play with the same team’ – Gareth Bale starts for Real Madrid but these fans want this star gone

Real Madrid CF
Some Real Madrid fans have reacted angrily to Zinedine Zidane’s starting lineup for Los Blancos’ season opener against Celta Vigo this afternoon.

Despite Real Madrid’s massive summer spending spree Zinedine Zidane has opted for a lineup similar to the one that he often used in his first spell as Los Blancos boss.

The biggest news is that Zidane’s one-time castaway Gareth Bale starts for the La Liga giants, the Welshman will be looking to make his manager eat his words with a stellar performance.

Madrid start their La Liga campaign with a visit to Celta Vigo and they’ll be hoping to start off their season with a comfortable win – unlike rivals Barcelona who were stunned by Athletic Bilbao last night.

Summer signings Eder Militao and Luka Jovic start on the bench, superstar James Rodriguez is also an option – the Columbian looks set to be in the first-team for the season despite being heavily linked to an exit this summer.

Check out Madrid’s lineup for their season opener below:

Some fans have blasted the inclusion of forward Karim Benzema, this is surprising considering that the Frenchman was one of the only top performers for the side in their underwhelming previous campaign.

Take a look at some reaction to the starting eleven below:

Madrid will be expected to win comfortably and for Zidane’s sake hopefully they do, questions have been asked of the French football icon after a disappointing pre-season run with the side.

