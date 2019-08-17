Man Utd and Man City will reportedly be alerted by the suggestion that Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, sparking a possible transfer scrap.

The 19-year-old is coming off the back of a stellar campaign for the Bundesliga giants, after bagging 13 goals and 19 assists in 43 appearances.

He’s also made his breakthrough for England, and so he has a very bright future ahead of him it seems if he can continue to improve and develop his all-round game.

That could involve a return to England though, as the Daily Mail report that Sancho is expected to move on from Dortmund next summer, as they are already looking for a player to fill the void that he will leave behind.

Further, it’s suggested that he will cost over £100m, with both Man Utd and Man City interested in signing him. The Red Devils are said to be in a stronger position to land his signature, although City have a clause giving them the option of matching or perhaps even bettering any offer that is made for their former starlet.

Sancho would seem to fit the mould perfectly for either club, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing with his signings this past summer that he has a long-term vision in mind for Man Utd with the addition of young, home-grown players in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has continued to build a talented young squad himself, although he’ll perhaps have to reassure Sancho that he will have a key role to play at the Etihad in order to convince him to return for a second spell.

Time will tell if Sancho moves on next summer and where he decides to go, but both Man Utd and Man City are on alert as it seems as though there is a real chance Dortmund are ready to green light an exit next year.