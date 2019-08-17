Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that the club is currently working on new contracts for strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The attacking duo are two of the most important players for the Gunners and were terrific for them last season.

Aubameyang, whose current contract expires in 2021, scored 31 goals and provided 8 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions and was one of the three players who won the Premier League Golden Boot. He was also named in the Europa League’s Team of the Season.

Lacazette, whose contract expires in 2022, netted 19 goals and provided 13 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. This was enough to see him adjudged Arsenal’s Player of the Season.

The Gunners are eager to extend the contracts of both players and Emery has said that the club is currently working on that. As quoted by Goal, the Spaniard said: “They are very important players and their contracts need to be in the same balance. It’s one circumstance, one issue now, that the club is working on.

“Edu is here for that reason. There’s also Raul [Sanllehi] and Huss [Fahmy], working with the players for that. It’s important for them, but my focus is on preparing the matches, each training session and making sure the players are focused and concentrated for us and on the work.”

It will be a major boost for Arsenal if they manage to tie down Aubameyang and Lacazette to new contracts soon as these are two players who are key to their chances of reaching the Champions League next season.

Both strikers have already opened their scoring account for the Gunners this season. The Gabon international scored the winner against Newcastle while Lacazette has opened the scoring for Arsenal in their match against Burnley on Saturday.