Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz made up for his earlier mistake with a stunning curling effort for the Villains, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to rescue a comeback against Bournemouth.

Aston Villa summer signing Douglas Luiz gave the West Midlands outfit a fighting chance against Bournemouth this afternoon by scoring this stunning strike in the 71st minute.

Jack Grealish played the ball into Luiz who was over 30 yards away from the goal, the Brazil Under-23s star steadied himself before curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Luiz’s strike came from almost the exact same spot that he made a crucial error in, earlier in the tie.

The 21-year-old was punished for a error that allowed Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson to score a superb long-range effort.

Check out Luiz’s stunner below:

DOUGLAS LUIZ MY WORD pic.twitter.com/E8Hf92nw6R — Omar ?? (@Edgeheader) August 17, 2019

What a strike by douglas luiz Aston villa vs Bournemouth 1-2pic.twitter.com/72S0CSOgzM — Zwode (@STREQM1) August 17, 2019

Luiz is one of 12 players that has joined Dean Smith’s side this summer, the ace joined from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee of £15m, as per BBC Sport.

This afternoon’s 2-1 defeat to the Cherries will reiterate to Villa’s players that there are very fine margins in England’s top-flight.