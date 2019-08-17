Video: Liverpool’s Firmino dances past Southampton players before stunning edge of the box finish

Southhampton looked like they were going to keep this game close and try and steal a goal but Liverpool now look set to cruise to a routine victory.

Roberto Firmino had the entire Southampton defence chasing him as he actually ran away from goal before firing a brilliant shot past the keeper from the edge of the box.

Beautiful goal by Firmino pic.twitter.com/G7M7SwaJdU — Astro (@Astroofutbol) August 17, 2019

The goal was set up by brilliant pressing from Sadio Mane before giving the ball to the Brazilian star to do the rest.

A win would put Liverpool ahead of Man City as they play Spurs later on today.