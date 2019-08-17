Menu

Video: Lucas Vazquez scores with tidy finish after superb Real Madrid team move

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez finished off a superb team move with a tidy finish against Celta Vigo this afternoon, Benzema and Marcelo were amazing in the build-up.

In the 80th minute of the clash, Marcelo and Isco exchanged superb flicks before Karim Benzema used some stunning skill to beat his defender and lay the ball off to Vazquez.

The Spain international fired the ball into the bottom corner and sealed a lovely team move.

Check out the 28-year-old’s tidy finish below:

If Madrid can continue to play football like this they’ll be back at the top in no time.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Celta Vigo Celta Vigo CF Celta Vigo FC Karim Benzema Lucas Vazquez Marcelo Zinedine Zidane