Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez finished off a superb team move with a tidy finish against Celta Vigo this afternoon, Benzema and Marcelo were amazing in the build-up.

In the 80th minute of the clash, Marcelo and Isco exchanged superb flicks before Karim Benzema used some stunning skill to beat his defender and lay the ball off to Vazquez.

The Spain international fired the ball into the bottom corner and sealed a lovely team move.

Check out the 28-year-old’s tidy finish below:

? | Terceiro gol do Real feito por Lucas Vázquez pic.twitter.com/YCJYwufbpt — James Rodríguez Brasil (@PortalJames10) August 17, 2019

If Madrid can continue to play football like this they’ll be back at the top in no time.