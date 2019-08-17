England international Jadon Sancho is on fire for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon, the ace produced this assist just eight minutes after scoring.

In the 58th minute of Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with Augsburg, Jadon Sancho showed off his superb footwork and dribbling skills to dazzle Augsburg defenders before laying the ball off to talisman Paco Alcacer who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Sancho’s step-overs and body feints are too much for some defenders to handle.

The Manchester City academy graduate scored for Dortmund just eight minutes earlier with this finish.

Check out Sancho’s silky footwork and pass leading to the goal below:

The Daily Mail report that Sancho is expected to leave Dortmund next summer, it’s claimed that rivals Manchester City and Manchester United are leading the race to sign the ace – but it will cost them around £100m.

Sancho has absolutely ripped apart the Bundesliga since leaving Manchester City and it’s not surprising to see that some of the world’s biggest clubs are linked with a move for the star.