Video: Perfectly placed Lamela strike from distance draws Spurs level

Just when it looked like Man City were going to be too good for Spurs, Erik Lamela has struck with a wonderful goal from distance to bring Maurico Pochettino’s men level.

He picked the ball up in the City half and effortlessly stroked the ball into the far corner from 25 yards out.

It looks like the keeper might have been caught out of position but the strike is just perfectly placed.

Man City are already playing catch up with Liverpool winning their first two games and could really do with a win in this game.