Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois impressed fans with a stunning save against Celta Vigo this afternoon, the Belgian’s stop was crucial.

In the 57th minute of Real Madrid’s 3-1 season-opening victory against Celta Vigo this afternoon Thibaut Courtois made a superb save in a crucial moment in the clash.

The stopper showed insane reactions and reflexes to deny this close-range header from one of Celta’s players. Courtois’ stop came at a crucial time as Madrid extended their lead not long after.

The save was vital to Zinedine Zidane’s side winning three points and starting their season off in the right way.

Take a look at the giant’s impressive save below:

Check out some reaction to the Belgian’s impressive stop:

Thibaut Courtois playing fifa in real life ?pic.twitter.com/s8a55YlXkd — Gazza (@GucciGazza) August 17, 2019

What a safe — Gregg Willecomme (@GWillecomme) August 17, 2019

Courtois' save from that header handed us the three points. — Chidiebere Ogu ™? (@chyngyozil) August 17, 2019

Courtois's save just at the start of the second half was one of the reasons why we didn't drop points — Pinakin (@pkmadridista) August 17, 2019

Great save by Courtois. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) August 17, 2019

Unreal save from Courtois there. — Ahmed (@Kingofucl) August 17, 2019

WHAT A SAVE COURTOIS!!! ? — Real Madrid Türkiye ?? (@Rmcf__Tr) August 17, 2019

Courtois’ sensational stop will be a welcome change for Madrid fans, the former Chelsea star struggled in his debut season for Los Blancos last time out and the team’s faithful will be hoping that the 27-year-old can finally live up to high expectations.