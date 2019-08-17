Menu

Video: 'Playing FIFA in real life' These Real Madrid fans react to Courtois' 'unreal' save vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois impressed fans with a stunning save against Celta Vigo this afternoon, the Belgian’s stop was crucial.

In the 57th minute of Real Madrid’s 3-1 season-opening victory against Celta Vigo this afternoon Thibaut Courtois made a superb save in a crucial moment in the clash.

The stopper showed insane reactions and reflexes to deny this close-range header from one of Celta’s players. Courtois’ stop came at a crucial time as Madrid extended their lead not long after.

The save was vital to Zinedine Zidane’s side winning three points and starting their season off in the right way.

Take a look at the giant’s impressive save below:

Check out some reaction to the Belgian’s impressive stop:

Courtois’ sensational stop will be a welcome change for Madrid fans, the former Chelsea star struggled in his debut season for Los Blancos last time out and the team’s faithful will be hoping that the 27-year-old can finally live up to high expectations.

