Video – Pukki hat-trick including stunning rocket for Norwich vs Newcastle

Teemu Pukki was prolific last season in the Championship but no one was quite sure if he could carry his form into the Premier League for Norwich. A brilliant hat trick against Newcastle today should prove any doubters wrong.

He opened the scoring with an absolutely stunning volley that thundered past the keeper at the near post:

The second goal effectively killed Newcastle off and was a well taken finish again hit towards the near post:

He then completed the hat trick with another smart finish across the keeper:

Pukki third goal!

Norwich vs Newcastle 3:0 pic.twitter.com/1352E6ivnN — GoalLive (@GoalLive24) August 17, 2019

Opta confirmed he was the first Norwich player to score a hat trick in the top flight for over 25 years:

3 – Teemu Pukki is the first player to score a @premierleague hat-trick for Norwich City since Efan Ekoku against Everton in September 1993. Magic. pic.twitter.com/G1BEHe6qBx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

At this point we shall brush over that Newcastle look like they are headed for the Championship so it was against poor opposition but he still looks perfectly suited to the top flight.