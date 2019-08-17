Sergio Aguero has fired Manchester City back into the lead against Tottenham this evening after a brilliant assist from teammate Kevin de Bruyne.

Bernardo Silva played the ball into the path of Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne in the 34th minute of the clash, the midfield maestro ran towards the byline and picked out Aguero with a stunning low cross.

The Argentina international showed his well-renowned movement by losing his man and directing a fine side-foot finish into the back of the net.

This was De Bruyne’s second assist of the game, the Belgian also played this inch-perfect cross into the box for Raheem Sterling’s opener.

Check out Aguero’s goal below:

This link up between Bernardo and Kevin De Bruyne is incredible. Involved in the build up for Sterling’s goal and now for Aguero pic.twitter.com/e6oj17Rkf1 — missedtea? (@uponthebluemoon) August 17, 2019

GOAL Man City 2-1 Spurs (35 mins) Kevin De Bruyne grabs another assist as Sergio Aguero diverts his low cross home from close range#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/y1jjJHRUki — EPLWORLD.COM ENGLISH (@EPLWorldUK) August 17, 2019

Even at 31 years old, Aguero doesn’t look like he’s about to stop his impressive goalscoring performances against the top six anytime soon.