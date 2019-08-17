Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane handed the Reds the lead against Southampton on the brink of halftime with a superb strike that flew into the top corner.

Liverpool were fortunate to head into halftime with a lead against Southampton, Sadio Mane came up with the goods against his former club to ensure the Reds were leading at the break.

During stoppage time in the first-half, James Milner laid the ball off to Sadio Mane in the corner of the box, the 27-year-old used some clever footwork to create some space before firing a rocket of a strike into the top corner.

Angus Gunn had no chance of stopping this effort.

Check out Mane’s opener below:

Mane looks to be picking up where he left off for the Reds last season with his crucial goal, the Senegalese star was also vital in Liverpool’s UEFA Super Cup tie against Chelsea during midweek.

Mane will be hoping to get his hands on the Premier League’s Golden Boot once again this season.