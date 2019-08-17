Menu

Video: These fans react to City’s Bernardo Silva ‘embarrassing’ Tottenham stars with magical skill

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Bernardo Silva has proven himself to be just as good as the other Silva at Man City and has been showing off his dribbling ability against Spurs this afternoon.

This sequence is just ridiculous as he keeps the ball away from three Spurs players:

These fans took to twitter to express admiration for the Portuguese star and to comment on the embarrassment for the Spurs players:

It was an incredible piece of skill from Silva and you have to think that Pochettino will be urging his players to get even tighter to him as the game goes on.

 

 