Toni Kross has scored a stunning strike for Real Madrid in their season opener against Celta Vigo this afternoon, this is about as clean a hit as you can get.

World Cup winner Toni Kroos scored with a sensational long-range strike in the 61st minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Celta Vigo this afternoon.

The midfield maestro picked up the ball from Marcelo before firing the ball into the top corner with an absolutely thunderous strike.

The goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this from flying into the top corner.

Check out Kroos’ sensational strike below:

Toni Kroos with an absolute thunder bolt ? pic.twitter.com/H4cK6gjEtY — M (@RuthlessRamos_) August 17, 2019

Given that Kroos was one of the many Madrid stars that struggled last season, this could prove to be a major confidence booster to the star.