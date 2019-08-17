Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk pulls off sensational flick for Liverpool vs Southampton

Virgil van Dijk really is on another level to other top defenders, the Dutchman played this sensational flick during Liverpool’s clash with Southampton.

In the 57th minute of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Southampton this afternoon Virgil van Dijk effortlessly dealt with a dangerous long ball by playing a masterful flick into the path of James Milner.

The Dutchman star managed to stay cool, calm and collected – despite the fact that Saints star Nathan Redmond was breathing down his neck.

Here’s Van Dijk making things look easy:

Virgil Van Dijk (Calm As You Like) Vs. Southampton from r/LiverpoolFC

Van Dijk has been a revelation since joining the Reds from Southampton, the 28-year-old has massively lifted Liverpool’s team and he’s a major reason why a once underperforming defence is now considered to be one of the best in the world.

