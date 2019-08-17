What Team Places the Most Importance on Winning the Premier League Trophy?

Man City and Liverpool both made blistering starts to the 2019/20 Premier League campaign and another two-horse race for glory is firmly on the cards.

The Reds demolished Norwich 4-1 at Anfield in the curtain raiser, a result that laid down the gauntlet to their rivals. Man City accepted the challenge and surged to a scintillating 5-0 victory over West Ham at the City of London Stadium in the early kick-off on Saturday. The opening round of fixtures showed just how vast the chasm is between those two teams and the rest of the league.

Man City secured a record-breaking haul of 100 Premier League points as they romped to the title in 2017/18. Liverpool responded by investing heavily in Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita, on top of the £75 million January signing of Virgil Van Dijk, and their fortunes were transformed last term. They were brilliant throughout the campaign and ended up with 97 points, their highest ever tally. It was a greater haul than Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea ever managed, and it would have been enough to win them the title almost any other season. Yet Man City won their final 14 games of the campaign to end up with 98 points, sparking jubilation in the blue half of Manchester and despair among the red half of Merseyside.

It was all about fine margins last term. Liverpool lost just once all season, and that came at the hands of Man City, who were reliant on the outstretched toe of John Stones clearing the ball off the line in the tightest of games. The Reds were bitterly disappointed not to end a title drought that stretches all the way back to 1990. But they did not wallow in misery, as they went on to win the Champions League, and they have approached the new season even more determined to lift the Premier League trophy.

Both teams are extremely strong, so it could simply boil down to who wants it more. Which team places the greatest important on lifting the trophy? The easy answer would be Liverpool. They have never won the Premier League and their fans are sick and tired of being taunted about it. They have conquered Europe twice since they last won the league, and they have enjoyed success in cup competitions too, so ending their title drought is surely their priority now.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola has won five league titles in his last six seasons as a manager – three with Bayern Munich and two with Man City. Yet he has not won the Champions League since 2011, when his Barcelona team eviscerated Man Utd at Wembley in a one-sided final. He is widely regarded as the greatest coach of the modern era, but he only has two Champions League titles to his name and both came at Barca. Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane have both won three, so you would expect him to be hell-bent on seizing a third.

It is also the one trophy missing from the Man City cabinet since Sheikh Mansour bought the club, so it stands to reason that Guardiola will be desperate to deliver it. However, since arriving at the club, the Spaniard has frequently said that the Premier League is his priority. A year ago, he stressed his determination to make Man City the first team in a decade to successfully defend the Premier League title. He spoke about achieving the sort of sustained success he enjoyed in Spain and Germany with Barca and Bayern respectively. He was true to his word and he did indeed win a second consecutive Premier League title.

Earlier this month, he reiterated his stance. “The Premier League is the focus,” he told the club’s website. “The Champions League is an important tournament and difficult to win but I don’t want to go the casino and gamble everything for seven games. I want to be happy for every game for 11 months. When I win the Premier League, I am happy. I feel better so I work better with my players. For seven games from February it’s too risky. For the health and focus of the team it’s the Premier League, the Premier League is the focus. It’s the most important thing because it’s every weekend.”

It takes sustained brilliance over 38 games to win the Premier League, whereas Guardiola said teams can come unstuck in a knockout tournament due to a tight offside call. That was the case in last season’s Champions League quarter-final, when Raheem Sterling thought his last-minute goal had seen Man City past Tottenham, only for it to be ruled out for offside after a VAR review. They did go on to win a domestic treble, becoming the first team to ever pull off such a feat, showing they are formidable in knockout competitions, but Guardiola said: “If I could sign up for something right now it would be the Premier League. Definitely.”

That is pretty unequivocal. It shows that Man City and Liverpool are equally motivated to win the Premier League title, and that should lead to a fascinating battle once more. Chelsea are likely to go backwards after selling star forward Eden Hazard, while a transfer ban prevented them from bringing in a replacement. Spurs, Arsenal and Man Utd have made some interesting signings this summer, but it seems they are simply fighting for a place in the top four. They were all well off the extraordinary pace set by Man City and Liverpool last season, and it is hard to imagine them closing that gap in 2019/20.

It is therefore shaping up to be another intense fight between two utterly brilliant teams. If you check out the Premier League outright markets, you will see that Man City are the clear favourites for glory. They may have lost inspirational captain Vincent Kompany in the summer, but they have plenty of leaders within their dressing room. Fernandinho, David Silva and Sergio Aguero are in the twilights of their careers, but they can still offer a great deal this season. Kevin De Bruyne is back from injury and that is huge for Man City, while Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva are constantly improving.

City have also made some shrewd signings this summer. Rodri has slotted seamlessly into their midfield, meaning they are no longer reliant on Fernandinho, while Joao Cancelo looks tailor-made for Guardiola’s system. Phil Foden should enjoy more game time this season, while Gabriel Jesus will aim for a breakout campaign, and Aymeric Laporte and John Stones could form a great defensive partnership.

Yet Liverpool will surely mount a ferocious challenge. They may have been inactive in the transfer market this summer, but they are the champions of Europe and there were no real gaps in their squad. You could argue that they would struggle with an injury to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino, but they put four past Norwich without Mané. Divock Origi looks sharp, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back and the likes of Adam Lallana can do a job.

The battle to win the title could come down to fine margins once more and there really is very little to choose between these titans of the English game. Yet Man City have won it for the last two seasons, racking up an astonishing 198 points in the process, and it is interesting to see why they are the favourites. They are aiming to become just the second team in Premier League history to win it three times in a row and Guardiola’s comments leave no doubt as to where their priorities lie.