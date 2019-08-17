Which Clubs Excelled In The Transfer Market?

The transfer window is over for another summer, and clubs and fans alike can now look forward to the start of the new season without worrying if their favourite player will be leaving the club. But, as is always the case with the transfer window, there are winners and losers.

Arsenal

The Gunners were the undisputed winners of deadline day this year. Earlier in the summer, they brought in Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record £75 million, which improved their striking options. However, there were concerns for the Arsenal defence throughout, and their business wasn’t to be called a success until they addressed these issues. Unai Emery’s side addressed them by bringing in Kieran Tierney and David Luiz from Celtic and Chelsea respectively.

The signing of Tierney could go down as one of the best in this window. The 22-year-old has been consistent for Celtic ever since he burst onto the scene in the SPL. Tierney has all the potential to be the worlds best, and Emery will be hoping he can realise this at the Emirates. Meanwhile, Luis offers a leader at the back that the Gunners have been missing for many seasons. While the Brazilian is often erratic and unpredictable; he is a proven defender in the Premier League, and that can only be a good thing for Arsenal.

Everton

Another club that has a successful final day of the window was Everton. The Toffees moved last to bring in Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi. Marco Silva moved quickly to bring in the Gunners wide-man after being knocked back in their approach for Wilfried Zaha. The deal for the Nigerian was one of the last to be finalised after the paperwork for the work was handed in seconds before the 5 pm deadline. Everton also brought in Fabian Delph from Manchester City and Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz to replace to outgoing Idrissa Gueye.

Meanwhile, the full-time arrival of Andre Gomes was a welcome sight for Toffees fans’. But undoubtedly it was the signing of Moise Kean that got everybody’s attention. The 19-year-old moved to Goodison Park from Juventus for an initial fee of £25 million. The teenager is highly regarded as one of the best young strikers in the world, so Everton persuading him to move to the club is a significant bit of business. Kean could undoubtedly be the star of the season, and all football fans will be excited to see how he settles in the Premier League.

Aston Villa

The Premier League newcomers had to have a good transfer window to improve their chances of remaining in the top-flight, and they have done just that. The Villa brought in 12 new faces over the summer, and there is a mixture of youth and experience. The signings of Anwar El Ghazi and Tyrone Mings on full-time deals were imperative to the club, while the addition of Tom Heaton could be the most significant. Heaton was a primary reason for Burnley’s upturn in form last season, and his experience in a relegation battle will be crucial for the development of young players around him in this Villa side.

The loss of Tammy Abraham following his successful loan spell meant that the club also had to invest in bringing in a striker, and how Wesley settles in with his new side could be crucial in how well they do this season.