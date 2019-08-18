Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is demanding a new contract with the club, with the midfielder threatening to leave the club should the Spanish giants not oblige.

Busquets has been one of the best defensive midfielders on the planet for a number of years now, with the Spaniard proving his invaluable worth to the Blaugrana during that time frame as well.

And now, it seems like Busquets wants this invaluable worth to be shown in the form of a new contract.

According to Don Balon, Busquets has demanded that the club hand him a new contract as he’s unhappy with the wage he’s currently earning.

The report also notes that Busquets has threatened to listen to offers from other clubs should Ernesto Valverde’s side not be willing to bow down to his demands.

Busquets may soon find his first team minutes limited with Barca this season given that the club have recently acquired the brilliant Frenkie De Jong from Ajax, who’s capable of replacing the 31-year-old in Barca’s starting XI in the near future.

Busquets was left out of his side’s starting XI take on Athletic Bilbao for their first game of the season this term, something that could suggest his time with the club may be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

As per the Express, Busquets is currently on £180,000-a-week at the Nou Camp, and given this recent report, it seems like the club are going to have to up this wage if they’re to keep ahold of the midfielder for the foreseeable future.